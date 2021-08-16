Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,574 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 153,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,588,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

