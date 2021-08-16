Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 121,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

