$272.76 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.49 million to $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.14. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,322. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 794.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

