NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Achieves $535,126.62

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $535,126.62 and approximately $14,369.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00135435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00160196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.26 or 0.99979954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.00919836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.43 or 0.06845887 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.