Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

