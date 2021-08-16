Cormark Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.75

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,101. The firm has a market cap of C$352.50 million and a P/E ratio of 52.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.95.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.