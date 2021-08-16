Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.59.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.97. 131,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

