Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been given a C$18.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.65. 678,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,383. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.80 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

