Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declines By 61.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $72.96. 63,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

