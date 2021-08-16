iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,878. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

