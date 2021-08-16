Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 73.1% in July

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HX remained flat at $$1.66 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 51,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

