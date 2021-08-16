Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 64,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

