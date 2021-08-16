Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 205,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The stock has a market cap of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

