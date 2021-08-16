GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 56,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,432. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

