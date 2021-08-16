AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,800 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.