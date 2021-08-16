GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 176,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 151,997 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,191 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

