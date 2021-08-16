Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

