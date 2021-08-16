GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. 101,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,395. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

