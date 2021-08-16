Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.59 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 50.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,021. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

