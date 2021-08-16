Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIAFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CIAFF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

