Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $170.68 or 0.00366897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $437.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.76 or 0.01480563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00125375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,816,320 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.