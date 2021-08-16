Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $239.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the lowest is $239.41 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $973.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.48 million to $984.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,725. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.