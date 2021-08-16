TrustToken Market Cap Reaches $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00942066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00110875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047491 BTC.

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

