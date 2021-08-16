DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00334578 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.00985000 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.