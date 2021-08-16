FLETA Market Cap Reaches $18.76 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLETA has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00942066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00110875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047491 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

