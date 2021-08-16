Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 381 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $268.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $257.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

