Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

