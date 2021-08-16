Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.48 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,278. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

