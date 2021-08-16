Investors Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.82. 55,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.