Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.57. 253,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,123,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

