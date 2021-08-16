Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.30. 17,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 573,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -289.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

