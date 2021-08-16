Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.78. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.85. Croda International has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

