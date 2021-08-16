Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 123.5% in July

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $325.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.