Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.36. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

