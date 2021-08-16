PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $39.82

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.82, but opened at $38.40. PDC Energy shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 4,203 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

