The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,712 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

