Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 1,046,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,146,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $5,379,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,148.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

