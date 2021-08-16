European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.59. 4,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 480,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

