Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.6% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.55. 787,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,655,828. The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.