British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

