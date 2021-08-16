New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.31 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.