PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $45.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15. PPD has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

