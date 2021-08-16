Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $512,683.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $512,683.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

