Scotiabank Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.31. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

