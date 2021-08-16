Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

