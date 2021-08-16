Ieq Capital LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

