Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 1,800 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $23,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $430,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

