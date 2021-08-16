Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$9.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

