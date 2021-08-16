Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$9.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

