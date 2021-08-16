Desjardins Cuts Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target to C$1.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. 31,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

