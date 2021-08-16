Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.87. 1,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,466. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

